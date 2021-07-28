Deshaun Watson Hits Texans Practice ... As Sexual Misconduct Probe Continues

Play video content @sarahbarshop / Twitter

A sexual misconduct investigation is NOT keeping Deshaun Watson away from the Texans practice field ... the star QB worked out with his Houston team Wednesday, seemingly unbothered by it all.

Cameras captured the 25-year-old hitting Texans practice in full workout gear ... throwing passes, participating in drills and running around without any issues whatsoever.

It's unclear, though, what the Texans' plan for Watson is going forward ... the team's general manager, Nick Caserio, dodged questions about the QB's status before he hit the field Wednesday.

Caserio declined to say how much Watson would do, if he was the team's starter, if he'd be traded, or how a criminal investigation into Watson plays into all of the above.

"From our perspective," the Houston exec said, "it's a day-to-day endeavor."

The NFL said Tuesday it's placing "no restrictions" on Watson yet ... even though more than 20 female massage therapists have accused him of crossing the line during what were supposed to be routine rubdown sessions.

Twenty-two women have sued the quarterback ... and Watson's attorney says 10 women have filed criminal complaints against Deshaun as well.

Both police and the NFL say they're investigating it all.

Watson has denied the allegations ... and his reps have said any sexual encounters he had with female masseuses were entirely consensual.