Russell Westbrook Crushes Shirtless Workout In L.A., Feeling 'Great' After Laker Trade

Russell Westbrook wasted no time getting back to work after becoming a Laker -- the NBA superstar got in an intense workout in LA on Friday ... and he says he's feeling "great!!!"

32-year-old Brodie -- who grew up in SoCal -- has been touring his old stomping grounds after the news broke Thursday ... including a trip to The Nice Guy in WeHo with his buddy, Kevin Hart.

But, it was back to business on Friday ... with the 2017 MVP working up a shirtless sweat at a nearby training facility.

Play video content SplashNews.com

Westbrook is clearly happy -- the smile hasn't left his face since the deal ... and who knows if it'll ever leave!!

The guy even shared a tweet hyping up his new team just minutes ago ... saying, "HomeTeam. WHYNOT?"

Westbrook also spoke with cameras briefly as he left his workout ... saying, "I feel good, brother."

When asked how it feels to be coming home, he replied, "great!"