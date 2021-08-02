Wayne Brady Gets Racist, Expletive-Laced Voicemail at CBS Studio

Play video content TMZ.com

Wayne Brady was the target of a racist, expletive-laced voicemail left at the studio where he films his game show ... and it's disgusting.

TMZ's obtained the audio of the message left at CBS Studios in L.A.'s Fairfax District where the affable comedian and singer hosts "Let's Make a Deal." The voicemail's as deplorable as it sounds ... with the caller dropping a couple of "f***ing n*****" bombs.

The audio lasts only 9 seconds but the caller spews plenty of racism and hate. It's unclear exactly what he's ranting about ... but it's clear he's no fan of Wayne's.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the message was left on the studio's voicemail system. We're told CBS security filed a report and immediately notified the LAPD.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the LAPD looked into it but, in the end, we're told cops determined the VM didn't rise to the level of a crime.