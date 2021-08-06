Britney Spears Conservator Jodi Montgomery Acknowledges Concern Over Mental Health

Britney Spears' personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, has fired back at Jamie Spears, but what she's saying also raises issues about Britney's current mental health state.

Montgomery is reacting to Jamie's legal filing Friday, in which he says Jodi raised concern about Britney's mental state, calling her "mentally sick" ... and even suggesting it might require a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.

Jodi says, through her lawyer, Jamie misrepresented her position ... "At no time did Ms. Montgomery express to Mr. Spears that Ms. Spears would currently qualify for such a hold. The concern that Ms. Montgomery did raise to Mr. Spears during their telephone call is that forcing Ms. Spears to take the stand to testify or to have her evaluated would move the needle in the wrong direction for her mental health."

As you know, it was actually Britney who told the judge she wanted to testify back in June. And, Jodi's lawyer is not saying Jodi did not raise the issue of a 5150 hold as an option ... the lawyer says Jodi never said she'd qualify for an involuntary psychiatric hold.

The lawyer adds, "Ms. Montgomery does have concerns about Ms. Spears' 'recent behavior and overall mental health' as set forth in Jamie Spears Declaration ... Due to medical privacy, Ms. Montgomery cannot go into those concerns with any further detail except to say that having Jamie Spears continuing to serve as her Conservator instead of a neutral professional fiduciary is having a serious impact on Ms. Spears' mental health."

Jodi's lawyer also notes Jamie said in his legal docs it was Jodi who got Britney into a mental health facility back in 2019. Jodi's lawyer says at the time Jodi was merely a case manager for Britney -- not her conservator -- and she signed the admission papers at the behest of Jamie.

What's interesting here ... when Britney testified in June, she told the judge she was forced into the facility, but Jodi's lawyer seems to take issue with that, saying, "Ms. Spears consented to her placement at the facility in March, 2019."