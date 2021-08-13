Vinny From 'Jersey Shore' Selling L.A. Home 9 Months After Purchase

Vinny Guadagnino is a rolling stone ... we're told the "Jersey Shore" star has a deal in place to sell his new L.A. home less than a year after buying the place.

Sources tell TMZ ... Vinny's Hollywood Hills house is under contract for a cool $3,850,000 only 9 months after he dropped $3,510,000 for the slick pad above Sunset Plaza.

It's worth noting ... the sale is not final yet. It's in escrow with a potential buyer, and as long as that person comes through with the dough it'll be a done deal at $3.85 million.

Of course, if anything goes wrong, Vinny will be open for someone else to make him an offer he can't refuse.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As we first told you ... Vinny scooped up the 3 bedroom, 2,685-sq.-ft. home back in November, and the place is decked out with a pool, soaking tube in the master suite and panoramic views overlooking West Hollywood, Century City and the Pacific Ocean.