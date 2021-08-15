Vicente Luque's Down To Fight Nate Diaz, Backup Usman-Covington

UFC's Vicente Luque I'm Down To Fight Nate Diaz ... Or Backup For Usman-Covington

8/15/2021 12:10 AM PT
STAYIN' READY
TMZSports.com

Vicente Luque is surging in the rankings ... and now the rising UFC star is going big name hunting -- calling out none other than Nate Diaz.

TMZ Sports talked to 29-year-old Luque -- fresh off his 1st round submission dub over top 5 fighter, Michael Chiesa -- and we asked, who's next!?!

"I do want to wait and see what's gonna happen with [Usman-Covington], with the title fight. Maybe I can get in there, maybe I can jump the line and fight for the title," Vicente says.

But, #4 ranked Luque knows that's likely a long shot ... so he's got some names in mind in the event he doesn't fight for the strap.

"Leon Edwards could be a guy, you know, a rematch against him could be something that would interest me. Also, a super fight against a guy like Nate Diaz, which I've called out a couple of times. That also would be a fight that would interest me."

Vicente lost to Leon via unanimous decision back in 2017 ... but has been on a tear of late -- coming off wins over Chiesa (submission), Tyron Woodley (submission), Randy Brown (KO), Niko Price (TKO).

Of course, Diaz just fought Edwards himself -- losing via unanimous decision -- but not before almost KO'ing Leon in the last round of the June fight.

There's another option ... serve as the backup fighter in case of injury or illness for Usman vs. Covington -- a fight that doesn't yet have a date.

"I think that would be something interesting. Even if I'm not, you know, officially a backup, I do plan to stay ready. And, possibly, you know if something, I hope nothing happens, but if something happens, I can step in there and save the day."

Bottom line ... Vicente Luques' a problem in the welterweight division.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later