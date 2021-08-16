Conor McGregor Gunning For 2022 Return To UFC, 'I'm Improving Rapidly!'

A gruesome leg injury will NOT end Conor McGregor's fighting career ... so says the UFC superstar himself, who announced Sunday he's gunning for a 2022 return to the Octagon.

Just about a month removed from having serious surgery to repair a broken leg ... Conor told fans during a social media Q&A he's still trying to fight again.

"I'm improving rapidly!" McGregor said. "Working with the best team money can buy! I'll be back in no time, lock loaded!"

If his actions in L.A. since his surgery are any indication ... it ain't hard to see Conor making that goal an easy reality.

McGregor has been out and about all over the city post-surgery ... crutching around hotspots, hanging with Justin Bieber, putting weight on his leg, and appearing to be in great spirits.

In fact, just a few days ago, he ensured TMZ Sports his recovery was going to be an epic one.

Conor also started a bit of a tiff with Kamaru Usman during his social media sesh with fans on Sunday night ... suggesting he'd "spark" the welterweight champ if he returned to the octagon at 170 pounds.

"I fight for the 170lb title I will spark him too," Conor wrote.

Spark who?? You must be talking about that pipe you’ve been smoking. Unlike you, if I’m gonna talk shit ill @ U. Now be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again 🤫 #P4P 🤴🏿 https://t.co/2jSlVOkRXM — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 16, 2021 @USMAN84kg

Usman, though, fired back Monday morning ... saying, "Spark who?? You must be talking about that pipe you’ve been smoking. Unlike you, if I’m gonna talk shit ill @ U. Now be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again."

Between Usman, Dustin Poirier and everyone in between, it sure seems like Conor will have no shortage of potential opponents when he does make his return to the UFC.