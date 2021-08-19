Swae Lee & Lil Pump Cases Go Cold in Miami, Cops Close Them For Now

The people who allegedly swiped jewelry from Swae Lee's hotel room -- along with the 4 suspects who smashed up Lil Pump's rides -- are going to get off scot-free ... unless police get some new info.

A spokesperson for the Miami Beach PD tells TMZ ... in both cases, all investigative leads were exhausted, and in the end, no arrests were made.

We're told the 2 separate cases are now considered closed ... unless cops receive additional leads which would then be reviewed.

We broke the story ... Swae Lee claims he had $300,000 worth of jewelry jacked from his room at the Mondrian Hotel in South Beach back in June, and he was suspicious of the cleaning staff.

About a month before that -- not too far from Swae's hotel -- Lil Pump had 3 of his luxury vehicles broken into and vandalized. According to the police report, 4 suspects were caught in the act on surveillance footage ... but it still apparently didn't lead to any arrests.