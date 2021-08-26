Charles Barkley Goes Off On Scottie Pippen, 'Damn Sure Tougher Than' Him!

Play video content Waddle and Silvy/ESPN 1000 in Chicago

Time heals all wounds -- that is unless you're Charles Barkley, who's STILL beefing with Scottie Pippen after 22 years ... with Chuck now proclaiming he's "damn sure tougher" than the 6-time champ.

Of course, Chuck and Pip's beef dates back to their disaster of a season as teammates on the Houston Rockets in 1999 ... when Scottie called him fat and Barkley fired back, saying he'd "get arrested for murder" if Pippen didn't apologize for his comments.

The Bulls legend reignited the feud in June 2021 ... claiming, "I ain’t never seen him fight a Black man unless there were referees around."

Barkley is now getting his response in ... saying, "I’m DAMN sure tougher than Scottie Pippen."

"I don’t walk around saying I’m Billy Badass, but I can promise you one thing -- I’m tougher than Scottie Pippen," Barkley told ESPN 1000's "Waddle and Silvy"

"Let me put that to rest right now."

So ... will we see Chuck and Pippen get in the ring as the newest celebrity boxing match?? Don't hold your breath, 'cause Barkley says he doesn't need the money, but claims Scottie might.

"I’m not no fake tough guy, I don’t pretend to be a tough guy but I am tougher than Scottie Pippen."