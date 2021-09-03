Conor McGregor Passes Out After Clubbing and Partying in Hollywood

Conor McGregor knows a thing or 2 about putting people's lights out -- being a UFC champ and all -- and Thursday night he got a taste of his own medicine after a night of hard partying.

Conor was 3 sheets to the wind as he lay passed out in his car outside Delilah ... where there was a listening party of sorts for Drake's new album.

On the way to the club, Conor posted, "I’m on the way to @delilah right now to have them play it on blast." Well, that he clearly did.

As you know ... Conor is nursing a gruesome leg injury he suffered during a UFC fight against Dustin Poirier. His leg snapped, and that led to an almost 4-hour surgery to repair the damage. His leg needed the works ... a rod, a plate and screws.

Nonetheless, we got Conor out and about ... boasting he was way ahead of schedule in his recovery. He said, "Five weeks, five days since the surgery and they told me I wouldn't be able to cycle until eight weeks, And, he just told me just here today that I can cycle again!"

Conor didn't really miss a beat ... hanging with Justin Bieber, getting in lift sessions at the gym ... even hitting up Universal Studios on crutches.