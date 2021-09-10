Cowboys' La'el Collins Suspended 5 Games Due To NFL's Substance Abuse Policy

Bad news for the Dallas Cowboys -- starting tackle La'el Collins just got slapped with a 5-week suspension due to the league's substance-abuse policy.

It's gotta be heartbreaking for fans of America's team -- 28-year-old Collins missed all of 2020 due to a hip injury ... and had been having some stinger issues during camp this season.

Collins was stellar in Thursday's Week 1 opener -- a crushing 31-29 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But, it's back to the bench for the 6'4", 320-lb. star ... with the team announcing the news Friday afternoon.