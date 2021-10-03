Travis Kelce Admits Chiefs Are Concerned After 1-2 Start

Play video content TMZSports.com

Travis Kelce says there IS concern in the Chiefs' locker room over their poor, 1-2 start ... but he tells TMZ Sports he believes that's actually a good thing.

The star tight end revealed K.C. is upset after falling to both the Ravens and the Chargers in back to back games ... saying, "You have to be concerned, right?"

Kelce, though, added, "That's how you find what's wrong, you fix what's wrong."

The 31-year-old said there's nothing too complicated about their issues ... describing them to us as simply small mistakes here and there.

"You know, we've turned the ball over a lot, we missed tackles and it is what it is," Kelce said. "We have to be better all-around on the football field."

Kelce says for him personally, he knows he has to be a better blocker and better route runner even when plays aren't designed for him.

The good news? The Chiefs still have Patrick Mahomes -- and they won't be playing the Ravens and Chargers every week.