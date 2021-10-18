Nick Saban Shows Big Bruise From Texas A&M Fans Rushing The Field

Play video content Alabama Crimson Tide

It's been more than a week since Texas A&M football fans rushed the field after beating Alabama ... but Nick Saban still has the scars bruises to prove it.

Of course, Aggies backers couldn't resist storming onto the gridiron after A&M upset the #1-ranked Crimson Tide on Oct. 9 ... winning 41-38.

Bama's head coach couldn't escape the sea of fans unscathed ... 'cause on Monday, he showed off a baseball-sized mark during a press conference with reporters.

"I still got a big bruise on my arm here from what happened after the Texas A&M game," the 69-year-old coach said.

Texas A&M defeats #1 Alabama 🤯



This was Alabama's first loss since 11/30/19 and Nick Saban's first loss against one of his former assistants (24-1).pic.twitter.com/Pw0jMiFmzK — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) October 10, 2021 @CaesarsSports

But of course, Saban was able to spin the mark into a GOOD thing ... saying, "I can always just look at that as a reminder to what it feels like to be in that situation and motivate myself to try and do a better job with our players."

BTW, Saban's not the only coach facing off with fans -- Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin had his share of mayhem this weekend with trash (and even a golf ball) being thrown at him after the game against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Lane Kiffin one-handed a water bottle like it was nothing



(via @LateKickJosh)pic.twitter.com/MTv6eLM4DE — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 17, 2021 @SInow

With these two incidents in the last 2 weeks, Saban was asked if the SEC should do more to protect the teams ... and he said, "I don't think that's my question to really answer."

"I've said this before -- we're in entertainment business. There's a lot of people that come to the games, they got a lot of passion and excitement for what they do."

"Hopefully, institution and fans will always do that in a positive way."