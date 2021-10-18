Race Car Crashes Into Fence At Connecticut Track Leaving Multiple Injured, Wild Video

Scary moment for race fans in Connecticut this weekend -- a car flipped and crashed into a fence mid-race ... leaving multiple people injured.

The wild wreck happened Sunday night at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl during a 100-lap event.

Amateur video that was posted on Twitter of the crash that took down the catchfence tonight at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl. pic.twitter.com/yIkcVtQOkj — RaceDayCT (@RaceDayCT) October 18, 2021 @RaceDayCT

In footage from the track, you can see driver Tim Jordan lost control of his car when he made contact with an opponent while fighting for 5th place.

Jordan's ride ended up on two wheels ... before it terrifyingly crashed into a fence where fans were standing.

Video shows the spectators were horrified, screaming and sprinting for cover as the car exploded just feet away from them.

According to track officials, several people were injured in the incident ... though they claim, thankfully, everyone is expected to recover just fine.

"We're happy to report everyone involved in tonight's incident is okay," the officials said in a statement.