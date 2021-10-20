Delonte West Arrested In FL After Alleged Drunken Incident W/ Cops

Ex-NBA player Delonte West spent Tuesday night in jail after being arrested for an alleged drunken incident with cops, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

The former hooper -- who played 8 seasons in the Association -- was booked at 10:32 p.m. in a Palm Beach County, Fla. jail and was released at 5:46 a.m. Wednesday, records show.

According to an incident report, cops say West was initially stopped by officers after he was yelling and banging on the glass doors at a police station in Boynton Beach.

Officers say West was yelling and cussing ... while holding open bottles of beer and vodka.

In the report, cops say West tried to walk away from the scene, but he was ordered to stop and put down the drinks.

The officers say 38-year-old West initially complied, but then got up and put his hands inside his pants -- 'causing one of the cops on the scene to unholster their taser.

Cops say West then responded to verbal commands ... and was ultimately cuffed and arrested -- though officers note he "continued to be belligerent" in the back of a squad car.

Cops added in the report that West reeked of alcohol and appeared to be drunk.

Court records show West was ultimately hit with three charges from the incident -- obstruction/resisting without violence, open container, and disorderly intoxication.

Records show he's due in court for his arraignment later next month.

West has struggled with substance abuse in the past -- and had entered into a rehab facility in 2020 with the help of Maverick's owner Mark Cuban to try to address the issues.