Sixers GM Daryl Morey Says Ben Simmons Drama Could Last 4 Years

Buckle up, folks -- if you're sick of the Ben Simmons vs. Philadelphia 76ers drama now, just wait 'til we're still talking about it in 2025 ... 'cause GM Daryl Morey says he's fully prepared to hold out against the All-Star's trade demand for the next 4 years.

It's been nothing short of a crap storm in the City of Brotherly Love this season ... with 25-year-old Simmons wanting to be shipped to another team, but the Sixers refusing to make a deal unless they get a superstar in return.

Morey was asked just how long he's willing to deal with Simmons in a radio interview on Thursday ... and oh boy.

"You're going to think I'm kidding and I'm not -- this could be 4 years," Morey told 97.5 The Fanatic.

BTW -- Ben's 5-year, $177 million deal lasts through 2025 ... so Morey is making it sound like Ben's only way out could be through free agency when he's 29 years old.

"Unless Ben Simmons is traded for a difference-maker, we are in the prime of Joel's career, we have to get back either Ben Simmons playing well for us, that will help us win the championship, or we have to get back a difference-maker for Ben Simmons."

Ben has been clear he won't change his mind about wanting out ... his body language was awful at practice, and it got so bad he was suspended for conduct detrimental to the team.