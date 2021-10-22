Shaquille O'Neal Finally Sells Iconic Orlando Mansion After 3 Years

Shaq Finally Sells Iconic Florida Mansion ... After 3 Years On The Market

10/22/2021 3:59 PM PT
Shaquille O'Neal's Massive Florida Home
Launch Gallery
Shaq's Estate Launch Gallery
uneekluxurytours.com

Shaquille O'Neal has gotta be happy as hell right now -- the NBA legend is FINALLY parting ways with his humongous Orlando mansion after 3 years on the market!!

The 31,000-square-foot pad is insane -- it has 12 bedrooms, 11 baths and four half baths, a chef's kitchen and a fancy 17-car garage.

The lakefront property also has a 95-foot long luxury pool, a home theater with reclining seats, an aquarium room, cigar and wine bar plus a recording studio.

Of course, an NBA legend's home wouldn't be complete without a basketball court -- and this crib more than that with a 6,000 square-foot "Shaq Center" with bleachers.

TMZ's own Harvey Levin even squared up with the Hall of Famer on that same court for a quick game of one-on-one ... and hilariously lost (please don't fire us).

DENIED!
OBJECTified

Shaq's been trying to sell the crib for 3 years -- listing it at $28 million in 2018.

The price dropped several times since -- plus renovations and upgrades -- and finally sold with Benjamin Hillman of Premier Sotheby's International Realty for an undisclosed amount, according to People.

Congrats to the new homeowners!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later