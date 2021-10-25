Browns' Jedrick Wills Clears Up Case Keenum Praise, 'Not S***ing On' Baker Mayfield!

It turns out Jedrick Wills can't compliment a guy without sparking a QB battle ... 'cause the Cleveland Browns left tackle is clearing the air after praising Case Keenum, saying he was NOT taking a shot at Baker Mayfield.

Wills was speaking with reporters on Monday following the Browns' 17-14 win over the Denver Broncos ... when he said he didn't feel like there was a drop-off with Keenum filling in for the injured Mayfield.

While Wills was very clearly trying to speak highly of the team taking care of business in Baker's absence, some fans tried to start drama by twisting it into a diss at Baker -- and he ain't having it.

"Bro y’all are weird 😂😂😂," Wills said Monday. "Case played a good game, not s***ing on Bake at all. Relax"

Of course, Baker's still dealing with a shoulder injury ... but Keenum stepped up for nearly 200 yards and 1 touchdown to get Cleveland back in the win column.