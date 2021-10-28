Barry Bonds 500th HR Ball Hits Auction Block, Expected To Rake In $250K

Barry Bonds' historic 500th home run ball -- launched into McCovey Cove during the 2001 MLB season -- is on the auction block ... and is expected to bring in around a quarter-million bucks!

Of course, the 500 Home Run club is one of the most prestigious groups in all of Major League Baseball ... consisting of just 28 legendary sluggers like Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron and the home run king himself, Bonds.

The ball Barry crushed off Dodgers pitcher Terry Adams on April 17, 2001 is now available for bidding at SCP Auctions (the same people who sold Ruth's 500th home run bat for $1 million!)

FYI, Bonds '01 season is arguably the greatest in the history of the sport. Barry slugged 73 home runs, had 137 RBI (even though he was walked 177 times, many intentional), had a batting average of .328, an on-base percentage of .515, and an astronomically high OPS (On-base + Slugging %) of 1.379.

Ridiculous, absurd ... there are no words for Bonds' domination.

Barry ultimately hit 762 home runs ... making him the all-time leader.

Regardless of the fact BB launched hundreds of more long balls after that night in April ... his 500th shot is still monumental because the mark represents admittance into an ultra-exclusive club.

If you wanna own the ball -- which is being consigned by the actual fan who scooped the ball out of the water in the San Francisco Bay -- you only have a few days left to bid.

BTW, speaking of exclusive clubs ... SCP is also auctioning off Affirmed's Triple Crown trophy from 1978 -- when the thoroughbred won the Kentucky Derby, The Preakness, and the Belmont Stakes.

Not a horse racing fan -- but also very wealthy? The Holy Grail of baseball cards, the Honus Wagner T206 card is also on the block ... and is expected to bring in OVER $2 million.

All of the auctions close on Saturday.