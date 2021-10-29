Fetty Wap Arrested by FBI at Rolling Loud on Federal Drug Charges

Fetty Wap was supposed to perform at Rolling Loud, but his set never happened ... and it's all because the feds grabbed him before he hit the stage.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, Fetty was taken into custody by the FBI at Citi Field in New York Thursday. We're told he was arrested on federal drug charges, though the specifics aren't yet known.

Fetty has mostly stayed outside of the spotlight in the last few years, so the Rolling Loud set would have been a big deal for him and his fans.

As for the rest of the festival, it wasn't without big moments on its first night. Thursday's headliner, 50 Cent, brought out DaBaby for a surprise appearance ... DaBaby's first return to the RL stage since the disgusting homophobic remarks he made at the festival in Miami.