Ron Perlman Keeps Tesla, Gives Up House and Benz in Divorce Settlement

Ron Perlman is walking away from his marriage with one of Elon Musk's cars ... but his ex-wife is keeping the family home in their divorce.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ ... the judge signed off on Ron and Opal Stone Perlman's divorce judgment, and his ex-wife gets to keep their massive property in Los Angeles.

Ron gets to keep a leased Tesla, and Opal is keeping a set of wheels too ... she gets a leased Mercedes-Benz.

Per the terms of the judgment, the 'Hellboy' star will pay Opal $12,500 per month in spousal support, plus 20% of his annual income between $52k and $1.5 million.