Henry Ruggs Merchandise Pulled From Stores After Fatal DUI Arrest

Stores selling Las Vegas Raiders merchandise are yanking Henry Ruggs items from their shelves ... with several outlets already removing the receiver's jerseys, shirts and memorabilia after his fatal DUI incident.

TMZ Sports spoke with an employee at the Locker Room by Lids in Vegas, who told us they were given direct orders to cease all sales of Ruggs-related merch just hours after the tragic incident.

The Raider Image -- the team's official online store -- has completely scrubbed Ruggs from its site ... and a search for "Ruggs" or "Henry Ruggs III" comes back with zero results.

To compare, a search for Ruggs' backup, Bryan Edwards, shows his jersey is available for purchase.

We also spoke with another local shop that sells Raiders merch ... and while they say they haven't been told to pull Ruggs items just yet, we're told it's just a matter of time.

We broke the story ... Ruggs was arrested on charges of DUI with serious bodily harm and reckless driving with death/serious bodily harm after crashing his Corvette into a Toyota RAV4 early Tuesday morning.

A 23-year-old woman died as a result of the accident.