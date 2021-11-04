Chris Johnson Says Titans Still Super Bowl Contenders Without Derrick Henry

Play video content TMZSports.com

A shot at a Titans Super Bowl title did not end when Derrick Henry got injured Sunday ... so says Chris Johnson, who tells TMZ Sports Tennessee is still "the team to beat."

Of course, most disagree with CJ2K ... considering Henry -- who's expected to miss the rest of the season after foot surgery Tuesday -- was the leading rusher in the league and by far the Titans' best player before his injury.

this was the final rushing play for derrick henry before we saw him on the sideline with the foot injury



not sure if it happened on this play but it’s the only thing i can find pic.twitter.com/7zK9oGhiY8 — 🌵 (@SimplyAS10prod) November 1, 2021 @SimplyAS10prod

But, Johnson says he doesn't expect a dip at all from the Titans going forward ... saying there's just too many playmakers on the roster to allow that to happen.

"We got a good quarterback," the ex-Titans star said. "We got two good receivers out there. So we should be all right."

Johnson tells us he expects to see Tennessee turn into more of a passing team ... though he did say he's confident if the team needs to rely on the newly signed Adrian Peterson, it can do that as well.

"Adrian's been able to show that he's been able to come in and can contribute to whatever team that he goes to," Johnson said.

The former running back explained a Titans' Super Bowl run is still more than possible ... and even delivered an uplifting message to downtrodden Tennessee fans.

The first game without Henry is slated for Sunday night against the Rams -- who, by the way, just added Von Miller to the roster this week.