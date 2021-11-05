Kanye West Invested Millions into Ice Cube's Big3 League
11/5/2021 10:23 AM PT
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has plenty of money to spread around, and he recently did just that ... pouring millions into Ice Cube's growing Big3 basketball league.
Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ, Ye was brought in as a new league investor during the 2021 season. Our sources say Ye invested somewhere in the mid to high seven-figure mark, and league cofounders Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz also invested additional money into Big3.
As for what sparked the news ... Kanye let the cat out of the bag on his league involvement during a lengthy sit-down interview on Revolt TV's "Drink Champs." Ye mentioned his negotiations with Cube, saying he'll only sign a contract that's one page or less.
Big3 -- a league featuring former NBA superstars as well as international players -- was first announced in 2017 and has grown in popularity ever since. The league features 12 teams, playing throughout the United States, and a 3-on-3 competition style.
Kanye was actually spotted at a 3-on-3 game back in July in Vegas chatting Cube up courtside ... gotta imagine they were talking business.