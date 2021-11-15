Rapper Polo G Has 3 Charges Dropped in Miami Cop Attack Case

Rapper Polo G could soon be off the hook for allegedly beating the crap out of a Miami cop, because the bulk of the charges against him are now dropped.

Prosecutors tossed 2 felony charges against Polo -- battery of a police officer and threatening a public servant, according to online court records and a rep for the Miami-Dade State Attorney.

Polo's misdemeanor charge for criminal mischief was dropped too ... we're told prosecutors found insufficient evidence to move forward with their case on all 3 of those charges.

TMZ broke the story ... Polo G was arrested for allegedly attacking a cop during a traffic stop back in June.

The rapper's still facing 2 charges for resisting an officer, but they're misdemeanors -- and there's still a path for him to get those dropped too.