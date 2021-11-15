Rapper Polo G Has 3 Charges Dropped in Miami Cop Attack Case
11/15/2021 12:30 AM PT
Rapper Polo G could soon be off the hook for allegedly beating the crap out of a Miami cop, because the bulk of the charges against him are now dropped.
Prosecutors tossed 2 felony charges against Polo -- battery of a police officer and threatening a public servant, according to online court records and a rep for the Miami-Dade State Attorney.
Polo's misdemeanor charge for criminal mischief was dropped too ... we're told prosecutors found insufficient evidence to move forward with their case on all 3 of those charges.
TMZ broke the story ... Polo G was arrested for allegedly attacking a cop during a traffic stop back in June.
The rapper's still facing 2 charges for resisting an officer, but they're misdemeanors -- and there's still a path for him to get those dropped too.
His attorney, Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ ... Polo will enroll in an anger management program, and once it's completed the remaining charges will be dropped and the case will be closed.