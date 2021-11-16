NFL's Mitchell Trubisky & Wife Announce Pregnancy, 'Baby Tru!'

Exciting news for Mitchell Trubisky ... the wife of the Bills' backup QB just announced the couple is having a baby!!!

The signal-callers partner, Hillary Trubisky, revealed the two are about to be parents in a sweet post on her Instagram on Tuesday.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Words cannot describe how excited we are to welcome Baby Tru into the world in May 2022," Hillary said.

In the photos Hillary shared, you can see how pumped the couple is ... showing off a sonogram while embracing each other happily.

Mitch got married to Hillary -- his longtime girlfriend -- in July at the Ritz-Carlton in Cleveland ... before they jetted off to Mexico for their honeymoon.

Now, in less than a year, Bills Mafia is going to get another member!