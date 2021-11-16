Yella Beezy Allegedly Raped Woman on First Date, Per Law Enforcement

Yella Beezy allegedly forced himself on a woman during a first date -- and even after she told him to stop, proceeded to rape her ... this according to what cops in Texas say the woman told officers.

TMZ has obtained the arrest warrant and probable cause affidavit from Yella's sexual assault case out of Collin County -- and the story's pretty straightforward. According to the docs, an unidentified woman came to the ER to report an alleged rape in April.

Per the docs, the woman says Yella contacted her on Instagram in late April ... asking if she was looking for a new friend. After some back and forth, she says he asked her out -- and they eventually made plans to grab a bite in Dallas, and for some bowling afterward.

The alleged victim told police everything was going smoothly ... that is, until she says he invited her back to his apartment while they waited for their bowling reservations at 10 PM -- a two-hour window after they'd wrapped dinner. She agreed, and they went back to his pad.

Once there, the woman claims they played cards and talked ... until she says Yella asked for a massage while he was shirtless, which she says she gave him. Once she finished, she says she sat down next to him -- and that's when she claims he pounced on her.

The woman claims Yella started forcibly kissing her and pulling up her dress. She claims, despite her saying "no" repeatedly, Yella inserted his penis into her vagina.

Eventually, the woman says she was able to break free and make a run for it. She claims Yella essentially tried to gaslight her into making her think she'd initiated the sex by kissing him. The next day, she went to the hospital ... which is when the authorities got involved.

As we reported ... Yella was booked on not just the sexual assault charge, but others too ... including felony abandoned endangered child and misdemeanor unlawful carrying a weapon.

Unclear how those charges came about -- but the affidavit obviously sheds light on the sexual assault charge.