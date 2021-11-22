Green Bay Packers Devastated Over Waukesha Tragedy ... 'Terrible, Senseless Act'

The Green Bay Packers say they're heartbroken over the Christmas parade crash in Wisconsin that left 5 people dead ... calling the tragedy a "terrible, senseless act."

The NFL org. released a statement in support of the victims hours after the mayhem erupted on Sunday ... saying, "Our thoughts are with the community of Waukesha this evening."

As we previously reported, a red Ford Escape sped into a Xmas parade this weekend in Waukesha, WI -- two hours south of Green Bay -- running over several spectators.

Multiple witnesses captured footage of the chaos ... showing the SUV flying down the street before plowing into people who were marching in the parade.

At this time, Waukesha police have confirmed five were killed and over 40 were injured.

"We are grateful for the first responders and others who assisted the injured and comforted those in need," the Packers said in their statement.

"We share our condolences with those who lost loved ones. As a statewide community, we must all come together to support each other in these difficult times."

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt -- who is from the Waukesha area -- said he was also devastated to learn of the tragedy Sunday ... calling it all "horrific."

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt -- who is from the Waukesha area -- said he was also devastated to learn of the tragedy Sunday ... calling it all "horrific."

"Truly hoping everyone is going to be ok and those not involved are now safe," the five-time All-Pro said. "Thankful to everyone who rushed to action and helped the wounded."