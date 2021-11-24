Karim Benzema Gets 1-Year Suspended Prison Sentence In Sex Tape Blackmail Case

Soccer star Karim Benzema was found guilty for his involvement in a sex tape blackmail case this week ... getting handed a 1-year suspended prison sentence and a fine, according to reports.

But, Karim's attorney is adamant he did nothing wrong ... and says he will appeal the conviction, CNN reports.

Remember, the Real Madrid striker was arrested way back in 2015 ... after investigators claimed he played a role with 4 other men in extorting French national teammate Mathieu Valbuena over a sexually explicit video.

Benzema -- considered one of the best soccer players in the world -- was accused of being a middleman in the plot to get money from Valbuena over the video ... but the player maintained he was just trying to help his teammate handle the issue.

Officials saw it differently, however ... claiming his conversations with Valbuena were all part of the scheme.

Benzema was found guilty of complicity in a Versailles court this week ... resulting in the suspended sentence and a 75,000 euro fine (about $84,000) -- meaning if he keeps his nose clean, he won't have to serve the time behind bars.

What's interesting ... the prosecutor actually requested a 10-month sentence, but the judge gave Benzema more time.