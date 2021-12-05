Yung Joc Says He's Not Irresponsible Dog Owner, Pit Bulls Chewed Through Fence

Play video content TMZ.com

Yung Joc is denying claims from a dog breeder that he's an irresponsible dog owner who lost his pit bulls soon after getting them ... he says the dogs managed to chew through their enclosures.

The "It's Goin' Down" rapper tells TMZ ... he did his part to keep the dogs contained on his property, with kennels and two chain-link fences, but he was surprised they were still able to bite their way out.

Yung Joc says he paid over $20,000 for the pit bulls, Nispey and Bruiser, back in April from a dog breeder in Los Angeles ... but after they escaped, the dog breeder blamed the rapper and offered a $5k reward for info on their whereabouts.

While the dog breeder, Andre of Big Gemini Kennels, claims Yung Joc was being irresponsible and might be hiding something ... Joc tells us he's been transparent with authorities, even sharing the video of their escape.

Yung Joc is firing back about accusations he was in over his head ... he says he thought there was no way the dogs could get past not just one, but two fences ... and he says it wasn't a case of being cheap.