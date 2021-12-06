Emmitt Smith's $2.2M Dallas Mansion & Private Dinner Offer Sells in 22 Hours

Emmitt Smith's $2.2 million Dallas mansion and private dinner combo was snagged up faster than his 4.55-second 40-yard dash ... 'cause it sold 22 hours after it hit the market.

TMZ Sports has learned ... Smith's listing agent, Arthur Greenstein of Douglas Elliman, got 12 offers right after the 10,806-square-feet home was listed in September.

The amazing estate -- built in 1999 -- comes with five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a dining area that sits up to 22 people, a game room and a home theater.

Play video content Courtesy of Alex Pace for Douglas Elliman Texas

There's also a luxurious pool and barbeque area in the backyard of the gated home.

The price tag was $2.2M, which also had a pretty unique bonus attached -- a private dinner with the Hall of Famer!!!

We're told it took "approximately 22 hours" for the right deal ... and the new buyers will be wining and dining with Smith as promised!

And, coincidentally #22 is his former Dallas Cowboys and Florida Gators jersey number ... are you picking up on the trend here??