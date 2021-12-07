Aaron Rodgers Provides Update On Fractured Toe, Meeting W/ Top Dr. In LA

Play video content The Pat McAfee Show

Aaron Rodgers is breaking his silence after meeting with one of the top sports medicine doctors in the world ... explaining he wanted another doc to examine his busted toe.

"I wanted to get a second opinion on my toe," Rodgers said on the "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday. "We got incredible doctors here in Wisconsin who many people across the country will send their issues to. Foot, ankle, toe, whatever."

Aaron continued ... "I went out and saw fantastic doctors out there and had some good conversations, and thankful for that opportunity to gather some more information."

TMZ Sports broke the story ... the Green Bay quarterback arrived at the Kerlan Jobe offices last Friday morning where he was greeted by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in the parking lot.

Dr. ElAttrache is one of the top sports medicine doctors in the world ... and has worked on famous patients like Tiger Woods and Conor McGregor.

Unfortunately, not even ElAttrache had a magic bullet for Aaron's toe -- outside of resting -- something Rodgers won't get much more of with a Sunday Night Football game against the Bears looming.

Aaron's pinky toe has been the center of a lot of controversy. In fact, last month AR slammed a report accusing him of having "COVID toe" ... with the Super Bowl MVP explaining he simply had a fractured digit.

He even went as far as to show a group of media members his actual toe ... so they could physically see he had no lesions or discoloration on his foot, which had been reported.

He also wishes the Packers -- who were on their bye week -- had another one ... saying ... "The biggest key is rest," when it comes to rehabbing his injured toe.