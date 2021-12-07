Lewis Hamilton Sells NYC Penthouse For Nearly $50 Million

Lewis Hamilton had a victory on the track Sunday, and now he's got an even bigger win in his bank account -- the Formula One superstar just sold his NYC penthouse for an insane $49.5 MILLION ... resulting in a $5.6 million profit!!

The 3-floor apartment is insane -- it has more than 12,000 square feet of space in total, has a fully tricked-out kitchen, private elevator and 20-foot tall ceilings.

36-year-old Hamilton -- who came in first at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix over the weekend -- bought the 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom Tribeca pad back in 2017 ... coughing up around $44 million to lock it down.

Outside the penthouse, LH has access to a 70-foot swimming pool, gym, Turkish bath, courtyard and lounge area.

Fun fact -- the building used to be a bookbinding factory before it was turned into one of the most coveted spots in the Big Apple.

If you think the final price tag for the place is bonkers, Hamilton initially listed the place for $57 million in 2019 ... before agreeing to the $49.5 mil. sale.

Whoever bought the place will be in good company -- Harry Styles, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and The Weeknd have been tied to the spot over the years.

But, perhaps the biggest draw to the apartment?? Two private parking spots. And, considering this is New York we're talking about, that's major.