2 Brazilian Politicians Beat Each Other Up In 3-Round MMA Fight
Brazilian Politicians Beat The Hell Out Of Each Other ... In 3-Round MMA Fight
12/13/2021 11:16 AM PT
Screw debates ... how's this for politicians settling a disagreement?!
39-year-old Simao Peixoto, mayor of Borba, Brazil ... participated in a 3-round slugfest with political rival, 45-year-old Erineu Alvas Da Silva, a former councilor in the area.
Da Silva had been critical of the mayor online, calling him a "scoundrel" (fightin' words!), so the politician accepted the fight ... which went down under MMA rules.
So, punches, kicks, elbows, takedowns ... all legal.
Peixoto ended up winning the fight -- which was streamed by his staff -- by decision, according to the Daily Mail ... despite eating a flurry of heavy leg kicks which clearly hurt the mayor in the first round.
Before the fight, the mayor said this while agreeing to lace up the gloves.
"I'm not a street fighter … I'm the mayor of the municipality of Borba."
Peixoto continued ... "But if he really wants to fight … we're ready to fight … I've always been a winner."
It's certainly a more entertaining way to settle a dispute.
Up next ... Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden?!