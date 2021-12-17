Chargers' Donald Parham Hospitalized ... After Violently Hitting Head On Turf

Horrifying scene during the Chargers vs. Chiefs game Thursday ... L.A. tight end, Donald Parham, was rushed to the hospital after he violently slammed his head on the turf during a play.

Parham was attempting to catch a touchdown pass in the first quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium ... when his head forcefully hit the ground after he dove for the ball.

Donald Parham looks like he just got knocked out. pic.twitter.com/z9PoYNupLW — Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) December 17, 2021 @TroyMachir

The 24-year-old appeared to be knocked unconscious immediately ... with his arms stiffening in the bent position.

Trainers rushed out to the football player ... and unscrewed his facemask, before securing him to a backboard and placing him on a stretcher.

I've spoken to multiple brain injury experts and no one is confident in the diagnosis for Donald Parham Jr.'s shaking arms here based on this video. But it's not good. The team at @ConcussionLF is hoping for the best possible outcome. pic.twitter.com/c3jTZ8DuPn — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) December 17, 2021 @ChrisNowinski1

Parham was seen moving his hands and legs while talking with trainers ... but, terrifyingly, his arms were shaking as he was being stretchered off the field.

The Chargers say he was ultimately taken to nearby UCLA Harbor Medical Center with a head injury ... adding that he was "in stable condition." No further update has been given.

QB Justin Herbert shared his thoughts on TE Donald Parham Jr #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/IAW1d6Tb08 — Nick Hamilton (@NickHamilton213) December 17, 2021 @NickHamilton213

"I'm just hoping for the best," star quarterback Justin Herbert said of Parham after the game. "Parham has been an incredible teammate and an incredible friend. He's been nice to everyone in that locker room, and everyone loves him."