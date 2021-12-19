'Island Boys' TikTokers Get Heckled, Doused by Crowd at Jake Paul Fight

Play video content @bispennn / Twitter

Everyone says they hate the 'Island Boys' -- the Florida twins behind that train wreck of a TikTok "song" -- and it turns out lots of those haters were waiting for the boys in the crowd at Jake Paul's boxing match.

The brothers did NOT get a warm welcome Saturday night in their home state -- as soon as they entered the Amalie Arena and walked to their ringside seats, the boos started raining down.

Island Boys… not a lot of fans in Tampa. Getting booed out of the building. pic.twitter.com/c7vd3mW02v — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) December 19, 2021 @MikeHeck_JR

Now, we're not saying they had targets on their backs, but Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd's bleach-blond spiky faux locks make 'em stand out in any crowd -- and after the boos came actual booze. Several objects were hurled their way, including at least one full beer.

We all know, stadium beers ain't cheap ... so you gotta really hate to toss one of those. Then again, we present exhibit A.

The 20-year-old twins dropped their poolside freestyle back in October, which instantly went viral ... and not because people were loving it.

Still, the Island Boys persisted ... cranking out an official music video this month to go with the nonsensical bars they dropped -- and yeah, that's a viral hit too.