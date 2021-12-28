Maitland Ward Says Billie Eilish Porn Troubles Are Her Parents' Fault

Play video content TMZ.com

Maitland Ward would like a word with Billie Eilish's parents ... blaming the adults in the house for the singer's adult sex life being ruined by watching porn as a kid.

We got the former "Boy Meets World" star-turned porn star in Bev Hills and asked about Billie's bad experience with "violent" porn, which she says she started watching when she was only 11.

Maitland says the real issue here isn't pornography ... the problem, she says, is Billie's parents not staying on top of what their daughter was watching.

Remember ... retired XXX star Randy Spears says Billie is right about the lasting impact porn can have on a developing brain ... because the images are too much for kids to process.

As we reported ... Billie says her early introduction to porn caused her to have bad experiences when she first started having sex ... she now calls porn "a disgrace."

Maitland begs to differ, saying everyone has bad sex the first couple of tries, so you can't blame porn.