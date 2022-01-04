YG Off the Hook in Robbery Case

YG's been suspected of robbery for nearly two years now, but he finally has an answer on whether he'll be prosecuted ... and that answer is a resounding no.

The L.A. District Attorney's Office declined to file charges against the rapper because it says there wasn't enough evidence to link him to the crime ... this according to docs obtained by TMZ.

It's interesting though because it sounds like YG might have been on the scene during whatever the heck was happening. In the docs, the D.A.'s Office says, "Not enough evidence of what defendant did to aid and abet the crime. Presence during the crime alone is not sufficient."

We still don't know exactly what this was all about to begin with -- YG was arrested in January 2020 during an early morning raid on his house. Cops came heavily armed, with weapons and warrants, but, at the time, his powerhouse attorney, Joe Tacopino, assured us his client would be cleared.

It took a while, but turns out he was right ... Tacopino says the D.A.'s decision is a happy Christmas gift for his client. He tells us he actually had conversations with the D.A. over this matter, and got them to see the light -- namely, that YG hadn't done anything wrong ... and that charging him wasn't in anyone's best interest.

Tacopino thinks cops had a grudge against YG, and we're simply hassling him.