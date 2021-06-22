YG Wants to Bring TeleHealth Van Service to Released Prisoners Too

But We Can Do More!!!

YG's been helping bring medical and mental health services to the Black community for a year now, but he's not resting on his laurels ... he has bigger plans for TeleHealth Van.

The rapper -- along with NFL star Todd Gurley and owner Dion Rambo -- launched the virtual health consultation service in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to provide resources to those in L.A.'s low-income communities without health insurance or the tech needed to receive proper care.

TeleHealth Van uses a fleet of 5G-enabled vans to do so, and has helped more than 5,000 families connect with healthcare professionals since May 2020 ... but YG tells us that's not enough.

He's on a mission to take the TeleHealth model to people on probation or parole, and like he's done with the healthcare system in Black communities ... bring actual change to the criminal justice system as well.

YG says the City of L.A. is on board with his plan, and he's hopeful TeleHealth Vans will be doing a lot more good for years to come.

Just last week, Mayor Eric Garcetti honored the TeleHealth team at his home with an Official Congratulatory Award from the city for its contributions over the past 12 months.

As we've told you ... YG's also been finding other ways to help people get back on their feet during tough times, literally.