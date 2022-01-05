Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund Sell One of Their L.A. Homes

Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts are outta the L.A. pad he bought before they hooked up, as they settle into parenthood in a new hood ... TMZ has learned.

Garrett stands to make a little dough off the 3 bedroom, 3 bath home he purchased in 2017 for $1.6 million. We're told he just sold it for $2 mil and the new owner's getting a charming Los Felix spot -- originally built in the 1920s -- with lots of updates.

The main living area features a fireplace, beamed ceilings, French floors and other cozy accents.

The house sits on a hillside, so the backyard patio is a great area for outdoor entertaining ... with plenty of shade from surrounding trees.

As you may know, Garrett and Emma started dating back in 2019, and last year they had their first kid together ... a baby boy they named Rhodes.

Not long after she gave birth, Emma scooped up a 3 bedroom house in Hollywood, reportedly for just over $3 mil -- and we're guessing this is where the couple will be co-parenting and co-residing, now that Garrett's unloaded his bachelor pad.