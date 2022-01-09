IG Model Sommer Ray Buys Valley Home for $1,450,000

It looks like it really pays to be pretty, and an influencer and a model -- at least for Sommer Ray, who just dropped a cool mil and then some for a new house ... TMZ has learned.

Sommer scooped up this 5-bedroom, 3-bath pad in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley for $1,450,000 ... and it's got some cool features.

Her new pad has a gourmet kitchen, a pool (and pool house) and fittingly ... a backyard to envy. If ya didn't know, Sommer's best known for her posterior assets ... aka, amazing butt shots!!!

Her 26 million IG followers can testify to that, as would MGK, who Sommer briefly dated back in 2020.

Anyway, what were we talking about? Oh yeah, her new home has an overall modern feel with updated touches and lots of natural lighting.

Stephen Sweeney of SGS Estates represented Sommer in the sale.