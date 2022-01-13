WWE Legend Tammy Sytch Arrested For Weapons Possession, Terroristic Threats

More trouble for Tammy Sytch -- aka WWE Hall of Famer, Sunny -- who was arrested this morning in New Jersey for allegedly unlawfully possessing a weapon and making terroristic threats, TMZ Sports has learned.

Court records show 49-year-old Sytch was arrested in Keansburg, NJ and taken into custody at the Monmouth County jail at 11 AM.

The exact nature of the alleged crimes are unclear, but records indicate the wrestling legend was hit with 3 charges -- 2 for illegally possessing a weapon (it doesn't appear the alleged weapon was a firearm) and 1 charge for terroristic threats.

The NJ statute reads ... "A person is guilty of a crime of the third degree if he threatens to commit any crime of violence with the purpose to terrorize another or to cause evacuation of a building, place of assembly, or facility of public transportation, or otherwise to cause serious public inconvenience, or in reckless disregard of the risk of causing such terror or inconvenience."

The nature of the alleged threats are not currently known.

FYI, New Jersey doesn't have felonies and misdemeanors. They have degrees. The lower the degree the more potential jail or prison time a defendant faces.

The weapons charges are classified as third degree, while the threats charge is 4th degree. If convicted, the weapons charges each carry a possible 3-5 year prison term. The threats charge carries up to a 1-year sentence.

Unfortunately, Sytch has had many issues with the law over the years. Back in February 2019, Tammy was busted for DUI ... the 6th time she was arrested for the charge.

She also spent significant time behind bars ... doing about 8 months in jail in 2018.

After her release, Sytch went to rehab and vowed to stay clean.