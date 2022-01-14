WWE Legend Tammy Sytch Allegedly Threatened To Kill Man W/ Scissors Before Arrest

Cops say WWE legend Tammy Sytch -- aka Sunny -- allegedly threatened to kill her "intimate partner" with a pair of scissors before she was arrested on Thursday, TMZ Sports has learned.

In new court documents, law enforcement officers in New Jersey say Sytch was involved in a domestic dispute with a man that could have turned fatal.

Details of how the alleged altercation began are unclear ... but in the docs, officers say Sytch raised a pair of scissors "in the air towards the victim" and threatened to kill him.

Cops say that an officer witnessed the incident ... and added that Sytch "appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol" during the altercation.

The alleged victim suffered no injuries, cops added.

Sytch was ultimately arrested ... and court records show she was booked on three criminal charges -- including possessing a weapon for unlawful purpose, and terroristic threats. Jail records show she's still in custody.