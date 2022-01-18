Devin Booker Trolled By Spurs Mascot With 'Cone Of Silence' After Raptors Incident

Devin Booker opened a can of worms by going after the Raptors mascot ... 'cause now the Spurs' fuzzy character is getting in on the fun with a "Cone of Silence."

If you missed it, the Phoenix Suns star had referees move the Raptor from underneath the basket in the empty Scotiabank Arena last week ... claiming the dino was being too distracting.

Fast forward to Monday, and the San Antonio Spurs' beloved Coyote mascot decided to poke fun at the incident ... by holding "Quiet" and "Shhh" signs and rocking a "Cone of Silence" over his head during Booker's free throws.

Booker noticed what was going on and laughed it off ... 'cause even he had to admit the troll job was pretty epic.

The Spurs' Coyote mascot debuts the "Cone of Silence" to help Booker as he shoots free throws pic.twitter.com/Rm1bHatt6y — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) January 18, 2022 @hoops_bot

FYI -- Booker had a solid outing at the charity stripe ... going 7-for-8.

The Spurs aren't alone in trolling D-Book -- last Friday, the Indiana Pacers mimicked the Raptors incident by putting someone in a dinosaur costume right behind the basket.

The Pacers brought in a raptor to troll Devin Booker 😂 pic.twitter.com/v9PN2ptoIK — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 15, 2022 @PointsBetUSA