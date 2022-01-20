Dak Prescott Fined $25K For Praising Fans For Throwing Trash At Refs
1/20/2022 4:05 PM PT
Dak Prescott's foot-in-mouth moment following the Cowboys' loss on Sunday just cost him serious cash ... 'cause the NFL announced Thursday it's fining the Dallas QB $25K after he praised fans for throwing trash at refs.
Following a controversial end to the Cowboys vs. 49ers game at AT&T Stadium ... fans hurled garbage at officials as they exited the field of play.
#Cowboys fans throwing things at their own players. Got this sent to me by one. Be better fans wow! pic.twitter.com/mlVttbFlpg— Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 17, 2022 @SlaterNFL
One bottle actually hit Cowboys star pass rusher Demarcus Lawrence ... and when Dak was informed that the debris-throwing was actually aimed at umps, he commended the acts.
"S***," Prescott said. "Credit to them, then."
Full @dak response to fans throwing bottles at refs. pic.twitter.com/9S5bMNA2P4— Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) January 17, 2022 @therealmarklane
Dak was immediately panned for the comments -- and the criticism grew so loud, he eventually apologized.
"I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday," the 28-year-old said. "I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair."
He continued, "The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter."
"That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry."
Prescott will now have roughly eight months to stew on it all -- he and the Cowboys' season is over following the weekend loss.