Jon Moxley Tells Heckler To 'Go F*** Yourself' In AEW Return

Jon Moxley's AEW return was off to a piping-hot start on Wednesday -- 'cause the wrestling star clapped back at a heckler while in the ring ... telling the guy to "go f*** yourself."

ON LIVE TV!!!

Moxley made his highly-anticipated comeback to the squared circle on 'Dynamite' after stepping away to address his alcohol abuse ... and one guy clearly took issue with his appearance.

As Jon began speaking ... a fan is heard shouting something like "get the trash out the ring" and booing during Moxley's speech.

Moxley -- formerly known as Dean Ambrose -- responded in vintage fashion, saying, "Aye, go f*** yourself. Get that guy outta here."

Of course, his response should come as no surprise to anyone familiar with his fiery personality ... and his brash, but honest, style of delivery.

Unclear who the man was, or even if the whole thing was scripted ... but either way, Moxley wasn't having it and let that guy know about it.

"Well, he ain't change much," legendary announcer Jim Ross said on the broadcast.

The crowd absolutely ate it up ... cheering on Moxley and giving him a round of applause for going after the heckler.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time we've seen wrestling fans shout out stuff at an AEW event -- a fan previously yelled a homophobic slur at AEW star Anthony Bowens. Luckily, in this instance ... the fan's outburst wasn't as serious as that time.