Michael Irvin Says Dak Prescott Will 'Absolutely' Win Super Bowl For Cowboys

Don't fret, Cowboys fans ... Dallas legend Michael Irvin says despite Dak Prescott's playoff struggles, he's 100 percent sure the quarterback will win a ring for his former team.

"Oh, absolutely, my brother!" Irvin told TMZ Sports outside of Academy Nightclub on Wednesday. "Absolutely!"

A few years ago, that prediction was a popular one ... the quarterback won Rookie of the Year in 2016 and looked like an elite signal-caller.

But, Dak faded toward the end of the 2021 season ... and really struggled against the 49ers in the playoffs, causing many to question if he is, in fact, capable of getting Dallas its sixth Super Bowl title.

Irvin, though, clearly ain't sweating yet ... telling us he still has plenty of faith in the 27-year-old QB.

"Other people don't know what it takes," The Playmaker said. "I've ran that race. I know what it takes. And Dak has what it takes."