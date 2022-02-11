Adele Says Vegas Show is Absolutely Happening This Year, Plans for Baby After

Play video content BBC One

Adele has made a vow to fans hoping to see her in Vegas -- exclaiming the show will go on -- and needs to happen by the end of this year, because she's got a baby on the brain.

Adele sat down with BBC's Graham Norton Friday, saying that while she was gutted she couldn't start the residency ... it absolutely is still happening, and she'll be on stage in 2022.

The pop star was reluctant to announce any exact dates, but says it needs to happen this year because she wants to have a baby in 2023.

Play video content BBC One

Of course, she's been dating sports biz big shot Rich Paul -- so it would appear things are getting very serious between the two.

During the interview, Adele wore a nice rock on her ring finger ... even Graham had to ask the question that we've all been wondering ... is she engaged?

Adele laughed off the question, and would not confirm ... but she also didn't say no. Perhaps both a new baby and last name are in her very near future.