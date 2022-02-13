Super Bowl Weekend, Violent Crimes Have L.A. Private Security Fanning Out

Timing is everything, and Super Bowl LVI's couldn't be worse for celebs already on edge due to recent violent crimes in L.A. -- and all that adds up to way more biz this weekend for private security companies.

During a normal Super Bowl, celebs attending the big game wouldn't call for backup, as it were, because the NFL and host city always have tight security teams and measures in place -- but that's different this year. However, Los Angeles has seen a lot of violence building up to game day, so big names in attendance are asking for more protection.

2 Deep Security says they're covering a handful of clients at the game, including Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander. They say each client's getting 3 guards ... 2 inside SoFi Stadium, and one on the outside. They've normally dispatched one bodyguard per celeb at Super Bowls.

Of course, L.A.'s famous for traffic ... so, naturally, Ratpack Worldwide Security says it's getting a spike in specialty transportation requests. A rep tells us their bulletproof rides and black truck fleets are providing the kinda protection celebs want while traveling to and from the game and all the parties this weekend.

Speaking of those parties, Kings Protection tells TMZ ... many of their clients are avoiding the bigger public parties they'd normally attend, and instead, doing smaller ones at hotels and Airbnbs -- but even there, they'll still have protection.