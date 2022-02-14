'Love & Hip Hop' Star Tricia Ana's Face Sliced in Brawl, Necklace Stolen Too

Play video content TMZ.com

Akon's ex, Tricia Ana, is nursing a serious injury after brawling at a Hollywood Hills bash, and when the dust settled she was bloodied and missing her bling ... TMZ has learned.

An eyewitness tells TMZ ... the 'Love & Hip Hop' star was partying with a bunch of folks last weekend and, as you can see in the video, not all of 'em were friends. We're told that Tricia, wearing white, got into a heated argument with the woman in a denim jacket ... but it quickly turned into hand-to-hand combat.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... things escalated inside the house before the fight spilled outside with both women exchanging blow after blow.

At one point in the video, you can see Tricia's necklace on the ground ... and moments later it's gone. It appears a guy in white and green pants grabbed it during all the chaos.

We're told the icy jewelry is worth more than $15k!!!

Our sources say a third person got involved when the fight continued outside, and that's when Tricia was sliced across the face. She was taken to a hospital where she got about 20 stitches ... and law enforcement was alerted.

We're told cops are investigating the brawl, but no arrests have been made yet.